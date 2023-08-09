AP CM Jagan distributes aid under YSR wedding schemes

By ANI Published Date - 03:22 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributes financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries under the “YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa” schemes today, said an official.

Under the welfare scheme YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa Couples who got married during April-June quarter got financially assistance from government. CM Jagan distributed Rs.141.60 crore assistance to 18,883 couples.

The event will took place virtually from the Camp Office in Tadepalli at 11:00 am. The Andhra Pradesh I&PR department will live streamed the event on their YouTube channel, the official added.

Under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes, the State government is offering financial support to underprivileged parents from SCs, STs, BCs, disabled, and construction worker families.

This support is intended to help these families conduct their daughters’ weddings with dignity after they have completed their education. The YSR Kalyanamasthu scheme is for SCs, STs, BCs, differently-abled people, and construction workers registered with welfare board (BOCWWB) , while the YSR Shaadi Tohfa scheme is for Muslim minorities.