Case filed against dog in AP for tearing CM Jagan Mohan’s poster

Dasari Udayasree, said to be a supporter of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in her complaint claimed that it is an insult to the Chief Minister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:29 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a group of women “sarcastically” filed a police complaint against a dog for tearing down a poster of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The incident reportedly took place in Vijayawada.

In a bizarre incident, a police complaint by a group of women has been filed against a dog for tearing a poster of #AndhraPradesh CM Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.#YSJagan pic.twitter.com/U7vbqkWO9n — IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2023

The video of a dog tearing off Jagan Mohan Reddy’s poster from a wall has been all over social media.

However, Vijayawada police have reportedly confirmed that no such FIR has been filed and that the complaint was “sarcastic”. As the video went viral, Twitter users have been shocked at the bizarre nature of the so-called complaint.