AP: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy takes steps to help injured Ayyappa devotees

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed the officials to take steps to provide proper medical treatment for the devotees from the State who were injured in a road accident at Pathanamthitta in Kerala on their return journey.

He asked them to coordinate with the Pathanamthitta district officials and provide medical treatment to the injured and extend all possible help.

The officials informed him that 84 Ayyappa devotees from Madepalli of Eluru mandal went to Sabarimala in two buses and one of the buses, carrying 44 devotees, was involved in a road accident resulting in injuries to 18 pilgrims, with the condition of two of them reported serious.

The injured are being treated at Kottayam Medical College Hospital and the rest were provided food and accommodation by the Pathanamthitta district officials.