AP CM Jagan to attend conference on Left extremism in Delhi on Thursday

The CM will leave here for New Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit to the nation's capital

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:02 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will leave here for New Delhi on Thursday on a two-day visit to the nation’s capital.

He will leave at 10 a.m. here, and on Friday, will take part in a conference being organised by the Centre on Left extremism there.