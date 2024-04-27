BRS will not back out from its mission: KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 April 2024, 02:34 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) celebrated its foundation day on Saturday. Party working president K T Rama Rao hoisted the party flag at Telangana Bhavan as part of the celebrations.

Addressing the party workers on the occasion, he stated that the party would continue work for the people with unwavering focus and effort. The founder president of the party and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, going by his history, is known for his steadfast commitment to the cause he had shouldered, unmindful of the obstacles and setbacks. The party would not back out of the mission he had been spearheading with a steely resolve.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi was renamed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi transforming it into a national party with a good intention to reach out to the rest of the country with the development strategies tried out successfully in the State. The move had received an overwhelming response in States like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha. The setback received in the assembly elections would no way deter the intended outreach of the party.

The party was launched in 2001 with the avowed goal of statehood. The Telangana movement led by Chandrashekhar Rao became a model for democratic movements in many states of the country and parliamentary democracy. The state of Telangana became a reality with the cooperation of the people and it is hard to value their contributions. No matter how many conspiracies were made to thwart realisation of statehood, they were all stonewalled foiling the forces worked against the movement. The voice of people of Telangana was heard all over.

The party was given an opportunity in 2014 as Chandrashekhar Rao was considered the right leader.

“During the nine and a half years of administration, we worked tirelessly to develop Telangana State in all fields to position it as number one State in the country, he said, adding that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi was the party that is moving forward with Ambedkar’s philosophy of teach, mobilize and fight. Thanking all the party cadres and workers and the people of Telangana, who all stood in support of the leadership, he said the party would continue to speak and fight for the people of the State. It would not get overwhelmed by the successes and get depressed in the event of failures.

Quoting the late Prof Jayashankar, the party ideologue, he said ‘It is necessary for the state to have its own voice, he said BRS is a home party with Telangana voice’. Paying tributes to Telangana martyrs, who had laid down their lives fighting for statehood, he called upon the rank and file of the party to rededicate themselves to the cause for which Chandrashekhar Rao had devoted himself.