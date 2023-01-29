AP CM to attend global investment summit in Delhi

Jagan will attend the AP Global Investors Summit Round Table Meeting with diplomats and other foreign dignitaries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

File Photo.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on Monday to attend the Global Investment Summit there on January 31.

He will leave his residence at Tadepalli at 4:00 pm on Monday and reach Delhi at 6:45 pm. He will stay for the night at Janpath Residence.

Also Read AP govt rubbishes fake GO on enhancement of retirement age

Jagan will attend the AP Global Investors Summit Round Table Meeting with diplomats and other foreign dignitaries at an event to be held at Leela Palace Hotel on Tuesday from 10.30 am – 5.30 pm. He will participate in the curtain raiser programme.

After the programme, he will leave Delhi at 6.05 pm and reach Tadepalli’s residence at 8.50 pm.