AP EAPCET 2023 exam dates announced, check schedule

The AP EAPCET 2023 exams will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, Anantapur.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:58 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Amaravati: The AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2023 exams are scheduled to be held from May 15 to May 23 at the district headquarters and Hyderabad city.

The AP EAPCET will be conducted by JNTUA from May 15 to May 19, and the exams for the agricultural and pharmacy streams will be held on May 22 and May 23.

The notification for the AP EAPCET was released on March 10, and a total of 3,37,733 applications were received, with 2,37,193 for engineering and 99,557 from Bi.P.C students for courses, including veterinary, agricultural, and pharmaceutical courses. 983 students have applied for the AP EAPCET-2023 in both categories.

The students would be permitted to enter the examination center at 7:30 a.m. for the FN session and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the afternoon session. The candidates must follow the check-in procedure within the examination hall, which involves the collection of biometric information. Students are advised not to apply any external materials to their hands, such as mehendi or ink