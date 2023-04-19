Hyderabad: Man gets 20 year jail term

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced an auto-rickshaw driver to 20 year jail term for sexually assaulting a minor girl after kidnapping her at Langer Houz two years ago. The court imposed a fine of Rs. 2,500 on the man.

T. Chan Karan Singh alias Aakash (24), a resident of Langer Houz, had befriended a minor girl and kidnapped her on December 11, 2021.

He took the girl out and sexually assaulted her on pretext of marriage.

Following a complaint from the victim’s mother, the police booked a case against Karan. He was arrested and remanded.

After the trail the court sentenced him to 20 year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 2,500 on him. The case was investigated by ACP Asifnagar, R G Siva Maruthi.