AP: ECoR wins two national awards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway has bagged two prestigious National Awards, i.e., Efficiency Shields in the field of Commercial and Security segments, jointly with other Zonal Railways.

ECoR General Manager Manoj Sharma along with Principal Chief Commercial Manager V. R. Lenin received Commercial Efficiency Shield and received Efficiency Shield for Security along with Principal Chief Security Commissioner Alok Bohra from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, at the 68th National Railway Awards function held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Saturday.

Apart from this, Divisional Operations Manager of East Coast Railway Randhi Manoj Babu of Khurda Road Division received “Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar” for his dedication to the service in freight loading revenue generation and attracting new stake holders for transportation of new commodities.