East Coast Railway to extend weekly special trains to clear festival rush; deets inside

East Coast Railway has decided to extend the weekly special trains to clear festival rush

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway has decided to extend the weekly special trains to clear festival rush.

According to the railway authorities here on Tuesday, train No. 08585 Visakhapatnam– Kurnool City special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 17.35hrs on Tuesdays on January 16, 23, and 30 to reach Kurnool City on the next day at 13.25hrs.

Also Read Unreserved Special Express trains between Ernakulam, Dhanbad

In the return direction the train No.08586 Kurnool City -Visakhapatnam Special train will leave Kurnool City at 15.30hrs on Wednesdays on Jan. 17, 24, and 31 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.50hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla , Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal between Visakhapatnam- Kurnool City.

Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Also, train No. 02809 Bhubaneswar- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Saturdays at 13.30hrs on Jan. 13, 20, and 27 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 10.30hrs.

In the return direction the train No. 02810 Tirupati- Bhubaneswar weekly special will leave Tirupati at 20.15hrs on Sundays on Jan. 14, 21 and 28 to reach Bhubaneswar at 17.25hrs.

Stoppages: Khurda Road, Balugan ,Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku,Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada,Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati.

Composition: 3rd AC-16, Generator Motor car-2 LHB Coaches.