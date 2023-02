AP: Fire destroys election material at Nellore Collectorate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Nellore: A fire accident occurred at the district Collectorate here on Saturday.

There were no casualties with second Saturday being a holiday.

However, election material stored at the premises was said to be destroyed in the fire.

The cause of fire was not immediately known and two fire tenders were busy controlling the flames.