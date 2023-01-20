| Secunderabad Fire Accident We Still Feel The Smoke At The Back Of Our Throats Say Residents

Secunderabad Fire Accident: We still feel the smoke at the back of our throats, say residents

GHMC has availed the services of the NIT Warangal, and its Director, NV Ramana Rao before initiating action against the owners of the Ramgopalpet building where a massive fire broke out.

09:20 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Officials of various State government department including Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, GHMC’s Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management at Ramgopalpet, Secunderabad inspects the building. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Looking up at the charred building, a firefighter who just stepped off the crane leans onto the divider on the road. When a fellow fighter offered him some water to drink, he used that bottle of water to wash his face instead. Minutes later, he was back on the crane that ventured to inspect the rumbles of the first floor.

“We still feel the smoke at the back of our throats and it was very difficult to sleep yesterday night,” recalled Veerlakshmi who lives near the fire-hit Deccan Corporate building.

“We could see the smoke from our terrace. There were a lot of people here yesterday night. Police jeeps, fire brigades, everyone was here. The entire road is blocked and vehicles are also not allowed,” she added.

The mishap occurred in an area that has commercial properties on the main road and is surrounded by several slums. Police personnel barricaded either side of the Minister’s Road diverting the traffic. All the shops and businesses in the area were also closed for the day.

“We were asked to remove cylinders from all our houses to avoid any further incidents. There was no electricity as well, so we couldn’t even cook at home,” says Narsing Rao, who lives nearby.

The locals got through the night with the help of torch lights and packaged meals from a nearby mess. Officials are working on alternative accommodations to board the residents if and when the building will be demolished.

A team of doctors from the Gandhi Hospital visited the area late in the afternoon and set up a medical camp to treat the residents who inhaled the smoke caused by the fire.

Firefighters admitted to hospital

Two brave firefighters, who fell ill in the process of fighting the massive fire and rescuing people in the fire incident at Minister’s Road, were admitted to a private hospital.

Assistant District Fire Officer V.Dhanunjaya Reddy and Narsing Rao, the driver and operator of the Bronto Skylift hydraulic platform vehicle, who were leading the firefighting operation from the front and rescued three persons trapped in the fire on Thursday morning, had inhaled thick smoke and fell ill.

They were shifted to the hospital, where Dhanunjaya Reddy was said to be out of danger, and the condition of Rao, who suffered injuries in the process, continued to be critical. He was being provided with best possible treatment.

GHMC avails services of NIT Warangal

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has availed the services of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, and its Director, NV Ramana Rao before initiating action against the owners of the Ramgopalpet building where a massive fire broke out on Thursday.

The NIT team inspected the building on Friday and they will submit a report regarding its structural stability to the GHMC.

“Based on the report, further action will be initiated. Whether the building should be demolished or not will be decided based on the reports submitted by the NIT. If the building is demolished the charges will be collected by the owner of the building,” said a GHMC official.

Building in dilapidated condition, say experts

Central Zone DCP M.Rajesh Chandra said the commercial complex where the fire broke out was in a dilapidated condition and could collapse anytime. However, efforts would continue to collect clues of missing persons in all possible ways.

“From the footage of drone cameras we could find that the majority of the ceiling is damaged and collapsed with full of smudge and ash. We could not get any clue of the missing persons and will continue rescue operation,” the DCP said.

Further, Ramana Rao, Director NIT, opined that the building was in dilapidated condition due to fire accident and suggested not to use the building in future.

“We deployed force and restricted trespasses into the scene. We also briefed the local residents to extend support and vacate their houses till further information,” Rajesh Chandra said adding that traffic too was diverted.