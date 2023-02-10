AP govt files writ in SC seeking implementation of Sivaramakrishnan panel recommendations

State government had earlier filed a Special Leave Petition in the apex court against the Andhra Pradesh High Court order

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking implementation of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee recommendations on identifying the new capital for Andhra Pradesh consequent on bifurcation of the State.

The state government had earlier filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court against the Andhra Pradesh High Court order in the three capitals’ issue.

The Sivaramakrishnan Committee was set up by the Central government (Ministry of Home Affairs) to study the alternatives for a new capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of bifurcation, had submitted its report, but it was apparently ignored by the then TDP government.

The Committee had favoured decentralization of development.