AP Minister Gudivada Amarnath sees Chandrababu’s hand in Rs 120 cr fibernet scam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

File Photo

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath has alleged that the previous Telugu Desam Party government had resorted to a Rs.120 crore scam in the AP State Fibernet Ltd.

Inaugurating a new branch of the APSFL near Andhra University here on Wednesday, he said that he was sure former Chandrababu Naidu had a hand in the scam and already three persons were arrested in the case.

On the ‘Baadude Baadudu’ programme of the TDP against the price rise, he said the prices which were hiked in the TDP regime had continued and the latter resorted to the agitation for its survival.

The minister said that 50 lakh connections would be provided in villages with the help of village secretariats. CC cameras would be monitored through APSFL to maintain law and order in the state. The organisation would also help run virtual classes in schools, he stated. “We will try to provide free wifi network in public places and also free high speed internet services in tribal areas,” he said.

APSFL chairman P. Gautham Reddy said that the previous government had left the company a debt of Rs.650 crore and efforts were on to earn Rs.300 crore revenue by providing 20 lakh connections in the first phase.

