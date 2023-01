AP: MLC Kalyani to head YSRCP women’s wing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party has appointed MLC Varudu Kalyani as the State women’s wing working president.

The party also appointed R. Dhanunjaya Reddy and Basireddy Siddha Reddy as the state publicity wing presidents, a party release said on Friday.

