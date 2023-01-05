AP: Jagan pays tributes to Visakha Dairy Chairman Tulasi Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Tulasi Rao.

Yelamanchili (Anakapalli District): Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Tulasi Rao, here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, who arrived here from Tadepalli, consoled the bereaved family members and spoke to Tulasi Rao’s wife and son Adari Anand, who is the YSRCP Visakhapatnam West constituency coordinator.

Tulasi Rao , 84, passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. His body was brought to his residence here this morning.

Born in a farmer’s family, he became chairman of Visakha Cooperative Dairy in 1986 and worked hard to increase the production of the dairy from around 50,000 litres a day to ten lakh litres a day.