AP to set up 26 food processing units with Rs 3450 cr

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:58 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Narasaraopeta: AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday announced that foundation stones would be laid for construction of ten food processing units in the next couple of months at a cost of Rs.1250 crore.

Addressing a function of the Global Spices Processing unit of the ITC at Vankayalapadu near here, he said that the Government wanted to establish food processing units in all 26 districts with an estimated cost of Rs. 3450 crore. Once all the 26 units are completed, it would be a boon to the farming community, besides providing employment to 33,000 persons, he noted.

Unveiling the plaque of the Rs.200 crore Global Spices Processing unit of the ITC set up in record time here on the day, he observed that farmers would immensely benefit from the unit set to become the largest spices processing unit in Asia when its second phase is completed in the next 15 months.

The plant, with a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes, will provide the facilities of cleaning, grading, grinding, steam sterilisation, destemming, and packing of 15 varieties of spices including chillies. He said the plant will provide employment to 1500 persons directly and indirectly and benefit over 14,000 farmers.

Pointing out that Andhra Pradesh has topped in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the country for the last three years, Jagan said the commissioning of the spices processing unit in just 24 months reflects the commitment of the YSRCP Government to the industrial growth of the state.

The Chief Minister explained the Government’s decision to establish 10,668 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) across the state that brought revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector.