AP: Two children fall on live wires, one dead in Bapatla

Updated On - 06:23 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Bapatla: One child died while another sustained serious injuries when the duo fell on live wires in a bizarre accident at Daivalaravuru in Korisapadu mandal of the district on Sunday.

The children climbed an almond tree and accidentally fell on the electrical lines close by. While one died on the spot the other was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The tragedy has plunged the villagers in a gloom.