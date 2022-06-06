AP: YS Jagan calls for completing CLS on time

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting on progress of works related to the Comprehensive Land Survey (CLS) –Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku, Bhu Raksha Scheme, and directed the officials to take all necessary measures to complete the survey on time.

Observing that one of the main targets of the land survey was to ensure all land disputes are solved, he directed the officials to recruit the required staff as well as procure necessary equipment and to expedite the procurement process of drones, IOT equipment, rovers and survey stones. He said the comprehensive land survey being conducted after 100 years, would benefit the people of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao, Forest, Environment and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary Ajeya Kallam, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G Sai Prasad, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Sri Lakshmi, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Finance Secretary S S Rawat and other officials were present.