Apollo Hospitals HealthNet Global take-up medicine in the sky drone

HealthNet Global of Apollo Hospitals is the clinical partner of the initiative and is overseeing the training and monitoring of adherence of clinical protocols while implementing the medicine in the sky initiative, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospital’s HealthNet Global along with multiple collaborators has successfully launched the ‘Medicine in the sky’ project drone service at Ziro, Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The idea of on-demand drone delivery has emerged as a ground-breaking innovation that can bring about the long-delayed goal of ensuring equal access to healthcare to save and improve lives, Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said.

The CEO of HealthNet Global, Vikram Thaploo said, “by employing drones to transport vaccines and medications to isolated areas of India, this project is fundamentally addressing deficiencies in our healthcare delivery system.”