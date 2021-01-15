Apple India Store announces Rs 5,000 cashback offer, no-cost EMI

Starting January 21, consumers can avail a cashback of Rs 5,000 on orders above Rs 44,900 in India as well as a no-cost EMI offer up to six months on Apple products.

By | Published: 5:11 pm

New Delhi: Apple Store India, the company’s online shop on Friday announced a new cashback and no-cost EMI offer.

According to Apple’s website, the cashback is available for qualifying HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Apple says that the maximum cashback of Rs 5,000 will be applicable on a single order that totals up to Rs 44,900 or more. Multiple orders cannot be combined for the cashback.

The cashback, once an order is successfully paid, will be credited to the user’s HDFC credit card account within a period of 7 days.

The offer cannot be clubbed with the Education Program offers and is valid only on a single item purchase once per card.

Much like the Rs 5,000 cashback offer, the no-cost EMI offer also ends on January 28, 2021.

Apple clarifies “Card eligibility subject to terms and conditions between you and your card issuing bank.” The No-Cost EMI offer is applicable on HDFC Bank Credit Cards on EMI transactions on a six-month tenure only.

The Apple India Online Store went live in September 2020. It offers customers a full range of products and support with the same premium experience found in Apple store locations around the world.