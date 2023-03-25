Apple Mac mini with M2 chip blazes ahead of competitors in India

By IANS Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

New Delhi: Apple Mac mini is being used worldwide in so many different ways by professionals and others across the spectrum. In India, Apple fans can now take their Mac mini experience to a whole new level with the latest features.

Apple has brought Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro silicon chips to its Indian users that packs more performance at a lower starting price (at just Rs 59,900 for M2 model).

For a working professional or a creator at home office or the studio, Mac mini with M2 chip is more versatile than ever.

Is this your nirvana moment? Let us find out.

Mac mini with M2 features an 8-core CPU with four high-performance and four high-efficiency cores, along with a 10-core GPU.

It will perfectly cater to users looking for super-fast performance and enhanced productivity.

With up to 24GB of unified memory and 100GB/s of bandwidth, activities like image editing in Adobe Photoshop are up to 50 per cent faster than the previous generation.Â

M2 also adds ProRes acceleration to Mac mini, so tasks like video editing in Final Cut Pro are more than twice as fast.

The M2 model can also simultaneously play up to two streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps, or up to 12 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps.

When compared to the Mac mini with Intel Core i7, Mac mini with M2 offers up to 22x faster machine learning (ML) image upscaling performance in Pixelmator Pro.

It also offers 9.8 times faster complex timeline rendering in Final Cut Pro.

When we compare it to the previous-generation Mac mini with M1, the new device delivers up to 2.4 times faster ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro and up to 50 per cent faster filter and function performance in Adobe Photoshop.

With this kind of performance, you will find Mac mini is up to 5 times faster than so-called best Windows desktops.

On the connectivity front, the M2 model features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and support for up to two displays.

For wireless connectivity, the computer features the latest standards with Wi-Fi 6E for up to 2 times faster throughput than before, as well as Bluetooth 5.3.

When paired with Studio Display and Magic accessories, Mac mini delivers a phenomenal desktop experience.

Studio Display completes the full Mac desktop setup experience with its expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display, 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, studio-quality three-mic array, and six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

You can add matching Magic accessories that complement the elegant design of Mac mini and Studio Display.

With macOS Ventura software, Mac mini offers updates like Continuity Camera that brings video-conferencing features, including Desk View, Center Stage, Studio Light, and more.

Handoff in FaceTime will allow you to start a FaceTime call on iPhone or iPad and fluidly pass it over to Mac, or vice versa.

Tools like Stage Manager automatically organise apps and windows, so you can concentrate on the task at hand and still see everything in a single glance.

According to Apple, Mac mini is designed to minimise its impact on the environment, including 100 per cent of the following recycled materials: aluminium in the enclosure, rare earth elements in all magnets, tin in the solder of the main logic board, and gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards.

In India, Mac mini with M2 starts at Rs 59,900 and Rs 49,900 for students.

Conclusion: Mac mini with M2 offers a powerful workspace for professionals from all fields, enabling them to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design.

Undoubtedly, this Apple creation defeats all professional Windows machines available out there.

