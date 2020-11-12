Apple may discontinue iPad Mini once it launches foldable iPhone

The reason behind this is that it is believed that the upcoming foldable iPhone will be a cross between the iPhone and iPad Mini and will be running the iPadOS. When unfolded, the device will have a display similar to the iPad Mini

San Francisco, Nov 12 (IANS) Apple is reportedly working on its first foldable iPhone and after the launch of the new foldable iPhone, the Cupertino-based tech giant may discontinue the production of the iPad mini.

The reason behind this is that it is believed that the upcoming foldable iPhone will be a cross between the iPhone and iPad Mini and will be running the iPadOS. When unfolded, the device will have a display similar to the iPad Mini, reports GizmoChina.

The first foldable iPhone is expected to offer at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the baseline model will seemingly cost $1,499. It will reportedly be unveiled in November 2022.

This is not the first time Apple is rumoured to be working on a foldable iPhone model.

According to past reports, Apple has ordered a batch of foldable displays from Samsung, suggesting that it is working on a foldable iPhone.

Apple is in the process of engineering an iPhone with a folding display similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Considering the fact that Samsung is a pioneer in this field and that both the brands have good business relations, it makes sense for Apple to rely on Samsung for supplying foldable displays.