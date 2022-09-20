Apple may unveil iPhone 15 Ultra next year

09:49 AM, Tue - 20 September 22

According to GSMArena, the iPhone 15 Ultra will have some exclusive hardware. 8K video recording is one possibility, though it is also possible that the iPhone 15 Pro will support it as well.

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple may rename the “Pro Max” lineup with “Ultra” that will arrive with 8K video and better battery life in 2023.

Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo also suggests that the Ultra will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will have improved battery life and last 3-4 hours longer.

With all these exclusive upgrades, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to go up in price compared to the 14 Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,200 (up from $1,100).

Meanwhile, all iPhone 15 models are expected to drop Lightning in favour of USB-C, the report said.

All four models are expected to adopt the Dynamic Island design.

However, the two pairs will still use different tiers of chipsets, with the Pro and Ultra models moving to a new Apple A17, while the vanilla iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus will most likely get the current A16.