Apple reveals WWDC event date

By ANI Published: Published Date - 11:46 AM, Wed - 6 April 22

Washington: US tech giant Apple has announced its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) event will be held from June 6 to June 10, this year.

As per GSM Arena, although the annual event is developer-focused, it will enlighten consumers too, as new iOS versions will get unveiled during the four-day program.

Reportedly, the conference will once again take place in an online format and will be free for all developers to attend.

Details about new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS are expected to be unveiled.

In addition to the online conference, Apple will host a special day for its developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 where they will be able to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community.

The company has also invited students to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice and submit it by April 25.