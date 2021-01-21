‘April 28 Em Jarigindi’ to hit screens

The theatrical trailer of the movie was launched by actor Nara Rohit at Ramanaidu Studios recently.

President of Telugu Cine Writers Association, Elchuri Venkatrao is introducing his son Ranjit to the Telugu silverscreen with the movie titled April 28 Em Jarigindi. Directed and produced by Veeraswamy, the movie is being bankrolled under the banner VG Entertainments.

The theatrical trailer of the movie was launched by actor Nara Rohit at Ramanaidu Studios recently. Writer Parachuri Gopalakrishna and actor Sree Vishnu wished the entire team through an audio byte.

“Elchuri Venkatrao was the first person of Telugu Cine Writers Association. We are happy that he is launching his son Ranjit. As an actor, he aptly suited for the character he has chosen. I think Veeraswamy has come out well with the craft,” said Gopalakrishna.

Sree Vishnu said he has a good rapport with actor Ranjit. He appreciated the entire team include Ajay, Rajiv Kanakala, Tanikella Bharani and other cast.

