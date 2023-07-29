APTA invites Hyderabad singer Malavika Anand for 15th year Convention

A classical, devotional and movie singer, Malavika Anand is an All India Radio Graded Artist who has performed at several prominent events

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:22 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: Malavika Anand, the young classical and devotional singer from the city, has been invited by the American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) for the 15th year APTA Convention 2023 to be held at the Gas South Convention Centre, Duluth (Atlanta), Georgia, USA, from September 1 to 3.

A classical, devotional and movie singer, Malavika Anand is an All India Radio Graded Artist who has performed at several prominent events including at Mysore Palace during Dasara festival, Naada Neerjanam at Tirumala during TTD Brahmotsavam. She can sing in eight languages and gave more than 500 music concerts across South India, and also has recorded four CD albums.

The APTA is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and uplifting the Telugu community in the US and India. The 2023 APTA Convention has the participation of distinguished speakers, community leaders, scholars and philanthropists sharing their insights during interactive sessions, panel discussions and workshops.