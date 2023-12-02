Aquino Squadron bags Commandant’s Banner at AFA Dundigal

According to a press release, the ‘Commandant’s Banner’ is conferred to the Squadron, based on overall performance in various Inter-Squadron competitions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: Aquino Squadron bagged the Commandant’s Banner at Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal on Saturday. According to a press release, the ‘Commandant’s Banner’ is conferred to the Squadron, based on overall performance in various Inter-Squadron competitions including sports, debate, quiz, cross country, drill and academics that are conducted as part of the training of Flight Cadets during the term.

The winning Squadron is called the ‘Champion Squadron’ and the Cadets of this Squadron have the privilege of wearing a lanyard on the right shoulder over the uniform during the next semester.

Air Force Academy (AFA), the premier training establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF), is the cradle of training for cadets of flying and ground duty branches and technical officers of IAF.

The Autumn Term 2023 commenced in July this year and the Flight Cadets were divided into six squadrons. In order to foster the spirit of camaraderie, leadership and sportsmanship, various competitions are organized throughout the training period.

The Inter-Squadron Drill competition marks the culmination of these competitions the Flight Cadets, in their smart uniforms presented a spectacular March-Past in synchrony with ‘Martial’ tunes played by the IAF Band.

Air Marshal S Shrinivas, Vishisht Seva Medal, Commandant, AFA presented trophies to the winners of various competitions and the coveted ‘Commandant’s Banner’ for Autumn Term 2023 to Prachi Sharma, the Squadron Cadet Adjutant (SCA).