AR constable killed in accident in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:36 PM, Sun - 3 April 22

Kothagudem: An armed reserve constable died and another constable injured in a road accident at Sativarigudem of Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the AR constables, Bathula Balaji and Battu Sathish were going to Kothagudem from Paloncha on a motorcycle. A speeding lorry laden with sand, hit the bike from behind killing Balaji (32) on the spot. After hitting the bike the lorry overturned and fell into a roadside field.

Sathish with serious injuries was admitted to government hospital in Kothagudem for treatment. Balaji of Annapureddypalle was working as a writer at AR police headquarters at Hemachandrapuram near Kothagudem.