AR Rahman turns vegan for ten days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

AR Rahman.

Hyderabad: Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has turned vegan as per his latest social media post. Announcing that he’s turned vegan for a span of ten days, Rahman shared a picture of a tasty vegan dish he was digging in on Saturday at a hotel. While fans pondered the reason behind the singer’s sudden decision, some noted that it was due to the beginning of Muharram on July 30.

In the picture that Rahman posted, we can see a dish full of brown rice, broccoli, and other greens. “Please turn vegan forever,” commented a fan. “Next 10 years would be better but it is a good start! Your heart will thank you! Best of luck and welcome to the club! (even for a short time),” added another Twitter user.

Rahman is currently in Texas, the United States where he is performing as part of his North America tour of 2022. The singer’s first performance kicked off on July 15 in Vancouver and he will continue performing until August 28 at various places in North America. More details at https://www.arrahman.com/concert.aspx