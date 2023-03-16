| Army Chopper Crash One Of The Pilot Was From Bhongir

Army chopper crash: One of the Pilot was from Bhongir

Lt Colonel Vuppala Vinay Bhanu Reddy, one of the two pilots killed, was a native of Bommalaramaram in the district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:56 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Lt Colonel Vuppala Vinay Bhanu Reddy, one of the two pilots killed after an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh bordering China, was a native of Bommalaramaram in the district.

He was the second son of Narsimha Reddy and Vijayalakshmi, both natives of Bommalaramaram. VVB Reddy’s wife Spandana is a dentist with the Indian army, according to relatives.

Relatives and villagers were shocked when television channels began flashing news on the chopper crash and the death of VVB Reddy.

Also Read Indian Army chopper crashes in Arunachal during operational sortie