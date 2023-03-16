Army chopper crash: One of the Pilot was from Bhongir

Lt Colonel Vuppala Vinay Bhanu Reddy, one of the two pilots killed, was a native of Bommalaramaram in the district
Yadadri-Bhongir: Lt Colonel Vuppala Vinay Bhanu Reddy, one of the two pilots killed after an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near Bomdila in Arunachal Pradesh bordering China, was a native of Bommalaramaram in the district.
He was the second son of Narsimha Reddy and Vijayalakshmi, both natives of Bommalaramaram. VVB Reddy’s wife Spandana is a dentist with the Indian army, according to relatives.
Relatives and villagers were shocked when television channels began flashing news on the chopper crash and the death of VVB Reddy.