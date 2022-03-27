Army successfully testfires MRSAM air defence missile, scores direct hit at target

New Delhi: Indian Army on Sunday successfully carried out the test firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air defence system off the coast of Odisha’s Balasore, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed.

“MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore, Odisha at around 1030 hours intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range,” DRDO said in a tweet.

As per DRDO, the target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit.

“The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance,” DRDO officials said.

