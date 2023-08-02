Ashes: England and Australia docked points, fined for slow over-rate

ICC said in a release on its website that both England and Australia have been fined one World Test Championship point for every over short, along with match fees

By PTI Published Date - 10:06 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Australia's Scott Boland, right makes an unsuccessful appeal against England's Joe Root, left, during day three of the first Ashes Test cricket match between England and Australia at Edgbaston. (AP Photo)

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said it docked points and fined both England and Australia for maintaining slow over-rate during the recently-concluded Ashes series.

The ICC said in a release on its website that both England and Australia, who played out a 2-2 draw with one Test of the five-match series being washed out in Manchester, have been fined one World Test Championship point for every over short, along with match fees.

“Under the revised regulations, they were fined five per cent of their match fee and one WTC point for every over short,” the ICC said. In the WTC cycle 2023-25, 12 points are awarded for every Test win and four for a draw. Australia, who retained the Ashes following a 2-2 draw, were docked 10 points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the fourth Test.

But hosts England lost big in the Ashes series as they lost as many as 19 points for falling behind in over-rate in four out of the five Tests. The ICC said, “England fell two overs short in the first Test at Edgbaston, nine in the second Test at Lord”s, three in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, and five in the last and final Test at The Oval.”

Hence, England lost two points in the opening Test, nine in the second, three in the fourth and five in the fifth match, amounting to a total of 19 points. The latest changes to the sanctions related to the over-rate were announced during the ICC annual conference in South Africa last month, and they were put into effect on an immediate basis.