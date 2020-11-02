Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross welcome second child

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Ashlee Simpson and her husband, actor Evan Ross have become parents to their second child.
The couple, who have named their newborn son Ziggy Blu Ross, took to Instagram to share the news on Saturday.
View this post on Instagram
10-29-2020 𝒁𝑰𝑮𝑮𝒀 𝑩𝑳𝑼 𝑹𝑶𝑺𝑺. 𝑶𝒖𝒓 𝒔𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝒃𝒐𝒚 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒅! 𝑰’𝒎 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝑶𝑶𝑵 𝒘𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒔𝒐 𝑩𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅!
“Our sweet boy has arrived! I’m over the moon. We are so blessed!” Simpson, 36, wrote alongside a photo of their son, revealing he was born on October 29.
“I’m in heaven,” Ross, 32, captioned the same photo.
The baby joins the couple’s five-year-old daughter Jagger Snow and Simpson’s son with former husband, musician Pete Wentz, 11-year-old Bronx Wentz.
Simpson announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May.