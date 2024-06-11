Ashwini Vaishnaw assumes charge as Minister of Railways for second time

Vaishnaw has been assigned portfolios as Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, apart from the Railways Ministry.

By ANI Published Date - 11 June 2024, 10:55 AM

New Delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw assumed charge as Minister of Railways for the second time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning in Delhi.

The Union Minister was welcomed by the Ministry staff, who lined up on the stairway to his office and greeted him with flowers.

Vaishnaw touched his forehead to the table before taking charge and also greeted those present there.

He highlighted the major achievements in the railway sector during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s previous 10-year tenure.

He also thanked PM Modi, adding that the Prime Minister has an ’emotional connection’ with the Railways.

“People have blessed PM Modi again to serve the country. Railways will have a very big role. In the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi has done a lot of reforms in railways. Be it the electrification of railways, construction of new tracks, new types of trains, new services, or redevelopment of stations, these are the major achievements of PM Modi in the last 10 years,” Vaishnaw said while speaking to reporters at his office after taking charge.

“The PM has kept railways in focus because railways are the common man’s mode of transport and a very strong backbone of our country’s economy, so there is a lot of focus on railways. Modi ji has an emotional connection with railways. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Union Minister said.

Vaishnaw will oversee the modernization and expansion of India’s railway network, a crucial element for national connectivity and economic growth.

In his role as Minister of IT, Vaishnaw will be responsible for regulating and facilitating the media landscape, ensuring the freedom and development of the press while addressing the challenges posed by digital transformation and misinformation.

Vaishnaw will also play a pivotal role in advancing India’s digital economy, promoting IT innovations, and developing robust cybersecurity frameworks.