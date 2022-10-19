#AsiaCup2023 trends after BCCI’s issues statement on Asia Cup venue

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:47 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah yesterday said that India will not visit Pakistan to play the 2023 Asia Cup, and the tournament must be shifted to a neutral venue.

Jay Shah’s statement didn’t go well with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as they threatened to boycott the 2023 World Cup (ODI), which is scheduled to be held in India.

The statement also irked Pakistani cricket fans as they took to Twitter to express displeasure over BCCI’s tough stand towards Pakistan cricket.

With over 8k tweets, the hashtag ‘AsiaCup2023’ started to trend on Twitter since yesterday.

While some Pakistani fans complained about BCCI’s decision, several Indians supported the decision.

Men in Blue last travelled to Pakistan in 2008 to play the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka beat India by 100 runs in the finals to clinch the 2008 Asia Cup.

See the other reactions here

#AsiaCup2023 Just 2 months ago Pakistan refused to play the Chess Olympiad in India….where was the outrage then?!….guess you can’t make money with chess in Pakistan. Make no mistake it is not cricket you are mad about it is the money, wrote a user.

“Fully agree with #JayShah’s decision to not travel Pakistan for #AsiaCup2023. How people forgot what they did with the Srilankan team in 2009.. and who will take risk if they attack an Indian player. Our stance is clear we are not traveling to Pakistan. DO Whatever u want, wrote another.

“Extremely disappointed by the decision of @BCCI for not traveling to Pakistan for #AsiaCup2023 I don’t want another tournament in UAE, please. Please end this hate in bilateral cricket relations,” a third user said.

See the other reactions here:

Ramiz Raja went to the ICC to boycott the ODI WC 2023 which is scheduled to be held in India. This Happened:- #AsiaCup2023 || #BCCI pic.twitter.com/bQwOVuwOEl — Prof. Boies 2.0🥂 (@im_Boies45) October 18, 2022

Ramiz Raza to Jay Shah after he said Pakistan won’t host Asia Cup 2023:pic.twitter.com/DchGGexk1U — Avinash (@imavinashvk) October 18, 2022

BCCI denied to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 Pakistanis rn : pic.twitter.com/UZsDQDrveT — supremo. (@only4Virat) October 18, 2022