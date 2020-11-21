Asifabad govt school teacher wins plaudits for inverse handwriting

Thalandi Laxman can write in Telugu, Hindi and English in reverse direction with agility

By | Published: 11:13 pm 9:46 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: Handwriting, a reflection of one’s personality and identity — a skill we acquired centuries ago, is unfortunately heading towards defunctness thanks to the advent of modern information gadgets and technological advancements that we are surrounded with and exposed to on a regular basis which have completely changed the way we document something. However, a teacher working with a government school at Chintaguda village in Kaghaznagar mandal, has been attracting everybody’s attention with his unique ability in inverse handwriting that too using left hand.

Thalandi Laxman, a 37-year-old government school teacher, can effortlessly write several paragraphs not only in Telugu, but in Hindi and English languages as well. What his speciality is that he writes it from reverse direction with agility. He has been winning plaudits from his colleagues and students, besides leaving others in amazement with his rare skill in penmanship.

“I have been practising this writing style since my childhood. I honed up the skill after I was encouraged a lot by my school teachers. I faced problems during invigilation while taking examinations. However, I continue to practice the ‘unique art’ to prove my talent. I have earned an identity through inverse writing over a period of time”, says Laxman.

A native of sleepy Kuntalamanepalli village in Bejjur mandal, the teacher said he has the same dexterity in normal writing. “I learned normal handwriting considering its merits and familiarity by readers. I use it for teaching for the convenience of students who tend to read it easily. But, I am fascinated by inverse writing” he explained.

The teacher stated that he was encouraging his students and others to learn the art. “Though kids in today’s time and age are digital natives, some of my students and children of my and friends, drawing inspiration from me, are showing interest in inverse writing. I give them tips and suggestions to excel in this style of handwriting,” he revealed. One can excel in any field if he or she is dedicated and committed to, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .