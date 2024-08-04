Asifabad: Traffic allowed on RoB brings relief to public in Vempalli

Various vehicles including auto-rickshaws and motorbikes were seen using the facility after a local public representative reportedly advised them to do so.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 09:39 PM

Various vehicles including auto-rickshaws and motorbikes were seen using the facility after a local public representative reportedly advised them to do so.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Traffic was allowed on a road over bridge built across a railway crossing at Vempalli village in Sirpur (T) mandal, bringing relief to the public on Sunday.

Various vehicles including auto-rickshaws and motorbikes were seen using the facility after a local public representative reportedly advised them to do so. The bridge was not formally inaugurated even though it reached near completion. Motorists expressed happiness for permitting them to use the bridge to cross the railway line.

To ease traffic snarls at the crossing, a kilometre-long RoB was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs.30 crore in 2016. The work on the bridge was being executed at a sluggish pace till a few months ago.

Due to the delay in throwing the facility open to the public, motorists are forced to wait quite a long time to cross the railway line. Several vehicles including TSRTC buses coming from villages in Sirpur (T), Koutala, Chintalamanepalli, Bejjur mandals and several villages in Chandrapur district of the neighbouring Maharashtra need to cross the railway line to reach Kaghaznagar town, district headquarters and Mancherial for various need including medical emergencies every day.