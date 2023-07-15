Assam college principal suspended for participating in delimitation protest

By IANS Published Date - 02:07 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Guwahati: The principal of a college in Assam‘s Bajali district has allegedly been suspended after he participated in a protest against the draft delimitation proposal in the state published recently by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A senior state government official said the demonstration was staged on Thursday in Bhawanipur.

As a result of Mukunda Sarma, principal of the Bhawanipur Anchalik College, participation, the Director of Higher Education in Assam, suspended him Friday, the official added.

The new Bhawanipur constituency was defined in the draft plan by the removal of certain areas and the addition of other areas.

The state government recommended renaming the Bhawanipur constituency to Barnagar in response to a proposal to rename the district.

Sarma, who is from Tihu in Nalbari District, is renowned for being a good administrator and has served as the college principal for more than five years.

He has also authored several course and reference books.

Meanwhile, the state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that no government employee is allowed to protest against any government decision.

â€œAlthough the draft delimitation proposal was published by the ECI, it is a constitutional exercise and government employees should refrain from making any statements or staging any protest against it,â€ Pegu said.