Delimitation of LS seats poses threat to Southern States

Growing disparity in population growth between North and South India raises questions on balance of power

By PS Dileep Published Date - 10:24 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Growing disparity in population growth between North and South India raises questions on balance of power

Hyderabad: India has been grappling with the growing disparities in population growth between its northern and southern States. The implications of this trend are now becoming increasingly apparent, raising concerns about democratic representation and the balance of power within the country.

Apart from creating a political storm over the absence of President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration, the new Parliament building has kicked up a fresh debate on the next delimitation exercise which is likely to be conducted after the first census to be taken up after the year 2026. The delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies is done as per the procedure laid down in the Delimitation Act of 2002.

The State governments have no role in redesigning the borders of constituencies.

According to a report published by US-based research and analysis organisation Carnegie Endowment for International Peace based on population growth projections from Census 2011 to 2031, the number of Lok Sabha seats is projected to increase from the existing 534 to an estimated 848 which is a huge 58 per cent jump within just 20 years since last delimitation in 2006. As against 534 seats in the old Parliament building, the new building can accommodate up to 888 members. This could lead to a significant increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats for north Indian States, while south Indian States are expected to face a decrease in their representation.

For instance, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar together will account for a staggering 222 seats as against the five Southern States having 165 seats. Currently, the five Southern States have 129 members in the Lok Sabha as against 120 members of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Among the Southern States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which currently have 42 seats (17 and 25 respectively), are projected to have 54 seats.

Similarly, the number of seats in Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to increase from 48 and 26 to 76 and 43 respectively. Incidentally, another argument is that the Southern States which have controlled the population boom will have to suffer with lesser number of parliament seats, while those states, which did not focus on the population control will get benefitted with more number of seats, experts point out.

Thus, these developments pose considerable challenges to India‘s democratic fabric and the principle of proportional representation. It is common knowledge that the widened gap in Lok Sabha representation will mean that the Southern States will have less say on national issues, especially policy matters. The ruling BJP is keen to ensure the same, considering its hold over the poor Northern States compared to the Southern States which emerged as economic power houses of the nation. Further, the Southern States will receive fewer funds as well as projects considering the obvious political mileage gained from the Northern States.

Finding viable solutions to address these challenges is crucial for maintaining the integrity of India’s democratic representation. Unless the Opposition parties especially those representing the Southern States and other performing States take immediate measures to compel the Centre to initiate corrective measures to safeguard the interests of the people, the country’s social fabric and democratic values are likely to face severe threat.

Also Read No delimitation till 2026 in Telangana: Central Govt