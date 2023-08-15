Assam flood: Nearly 46,000 people hit in 5 districts

The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Tuesday even though nearly 46,000 people are still reeling under the deluge across five districts

By PTI Published Date - 10:15 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Tuesday even though nearly 46,000 people are still reeling under the deluge across five districts

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Tuesday even though nearly 46,000 people are still reeling under the deluge across five districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 45,700 people are hit due to the floods in Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Sivasagar districts.

Sivasagar is the worst hit with nearly 23,000 people suffering, followed by Dhemaji (20,500) and Chirang (1,500), it added.

Till Monday, more than 65,500 people were affected by the floods across seven districts.

With no new deaths reported from anywhere in the state, the total number of people who lost their lives in this year’s flood stood at 14.

The administration has been operating five relief camps in Sivasagar district, where 1,219 persons have taken shelter, and running four relief distribution centres in two districts.

At present, 247 villages are under water and 5,743.09 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, ASDMA said.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Bongaigaon, it added.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Charaideo and Sivasagar.

Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger marks in Dhubri, Tezpur and Neamatighat, the report said.

On account of widespread flooding, more than 21,300 domestic animals are affected across the state, officials said.