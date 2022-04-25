AstaGuru to conclude ‘Month of Masters’ with two auctions

Published Date - 03:07 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: AstaGuru concludes its ‘Month of Masters’ campaign with two important Modern Indian Art auctions – ‘Masters Legacy’ to be held on April 29-30, and ‘Collectors Choice’ scheduled on May 2-3.

With over 200 works on offer, both the auctions will showcase a stellar collection of rare and unseen avant-garde works of modern Indian art. These works come from the oeuvre of some of the finest Indian modernists spanning different eras and generations such as Rabindranath Tagore, António Xavier Trindade, Nandalal Bose, Gaganendranath Tagore, Nicholas Roerich, Jamini Roy, Amrita Sher-Gil, MF Husain, SH Raza, FN Souza, Jehangir Sabavala, VS Gaitonde, Krishen Khanna, A Ramachandran, Bikash Bhattacharjee, Rameshwar Broota to name a few. Several of these works are appearing in an auction for the first time.

The auctions will also showcase works by two prolific European painters Horace Van Ruith and Thomas Daniell. Along with a host of sculptures by eminent artists, including Pilloo Pochkhanawala, Prodosh Das Gupta, Ram Kumar, Jogen Chowdhury, Himmat Shah, Somnath Hore, amongst others.

On hosting two modern Indian art auctions, Sneha Gautam, vice-president, Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House, states, “We are extremely excited for the upcoming ‘Masters Legacy’ auction on April 29-30 and Collectors Choice auction on May 2-3. The Masters Legacy auction catalogue has been finely curated with works spanning across different periods in modern Indian art. From old masters like António Xavier Trindade and Hemendranath Mazumdar to the eminent modernists from the post-Independence generations like FN Souza and KK Hebbar, the collection sheds a light on the evolution of Modern Indian Art.”

Bidding for all artworks in the Collectors Choice auction will commence at Rs 20,000.

Sneha further adds, “The collectors’ community is also very keen on acquiring more works. Keeping that in mind, we have increased the number of lots in this auction. Moreover, the collection is replete with unique works such as a toy work by MF Husain, an early painting by Rameshwar Broota from the 1960s, as well as a work on cotton silk by KG Subramanyan.”