At this sauce paradise, eat in the comfort of your car

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:01 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: Nobody seems to be interested in regular food these days. It should either be an experimental mix of bizarre ingredients, served in an unconventional way, or must be a new invention altogether. This eatery in Hitec City seems to have understood the concept and has added twists to their regular food.

Sauce on the House is a drive-through that lets you eat your evening snacks in the comfort of your own car. Once you reach the venue, place your order at the counter and the staff will come to place a long bench-like wooden plank on the windows of your car making it a make-shift table.

While the setting itself makes the experience exciting, the best is yet to come. If you are someone who is always looking for flavors in your food, you are most likely to give this place a great rating as there are a wide range of sauces available.

From mint mayonnaise to barbeque sauce, you will have over eight different choices. And to go with them, try their delicious chicken wings. Veg pizza toast, sandwiches, and quesadillas are their other must-try dishes. In wraps; zingaat chicken, crunchy fish, and falafel egg are some interesting options.

The average cost for two is Rs 300 and expect slow service during peak hours. Will make a good place to hang out with friends in the evening or to grab a quick bite on a busy day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tastydrips (@tastydrips)