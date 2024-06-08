Atishi warns of ‘chaos’ as Delhi water crisis deepens

Haryana blocking Delhi's share of water, says AAP Minister Atishi

By ANI Published Date - 8 June 2024, 01:44 PM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Atishi claimed on Saturday that neighbouring State Haryana is blocking Delhi’s share of water.

“On one hand, the Supreme Court is trying to solve the water crisis in Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh is ready to give more water to Delhi. On the other hand, Haryana is blocking Delhi’s share of water,” Atishi said while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

“Under the agreement between Haryana, Delhi, and the entire Upper Yamuna region regarding water, 1,050 cusecs of water come to Delhi through the Munak Canal. Two sub-canals of the Munak Canal supply water here. It is measured by the flow meter installed here,” she said.

“If we look at the data from the last five years, of the 1,050 cusecs of water released by Haryana, 1,000 to 980 cusecs of water reach Delhi. But for the last five days, this amount of water has been continuously decreasing. At least 1,000 cusecs of water should reach Delhi, but since June 1, it has decreased a lot. On June 7, only 840 cusecs of water reached Delhi,” she further said.

Atishi further stated that if the water supply doesn’t reach all seven treatment plants in Delhi, there will be “chaos” in the entire city. “The effect of Delhi getting so little water will be felt at all seven water treatment plants, Bawana, Nangloi, Haiderpur, Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla,” the AAP Minister said.

“If water is not supplied to all seven treatment plants, then there will be chaos in the whole of Delhi. Till now, only some parts of Delhi have been affected by water, in the coming days, this problem will be seen in the whole of Delhi,” said the AAP Minister.

Ambati, a resident of Delhi Geeta colony, said that she has to face a lot of trouble fetching water from the tankers. “Bahut dukhi hote hain hum! (We have to face a lot of trouble). We get only one tanker, from which we have to fetch water. We have no other option, though,” she said.