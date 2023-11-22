Australian players receive cold reception at airport back home

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:50 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: The video of Australian cricket team arriving back home after their World Cup victory has caused quite a stir online

Australian cricket team clinched their sixth World Cup trophy beating India in finals in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Usually, when any team wins a trophy, they receive a grand welcome at the airport. But this did not happen for the Australian cricket team when they arrived in Australia.

They did not receive any rousing welcome and even the onlookers at the airport didn’t give the cricketers much attention. Only a few media persons were present at the airport clicking the pictures.

Currently, a video related to this incident is going viral and netizens are expressing various opinions on the same.

Watch it here:

This is Pat Cummins’ welcome at airport. 😭 Looks like cricket World Cup wasn’t telecasted in Australia. pic.twitter.com/0y4wihHV7A — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 22, 2023