Overloaded car collides with Truck, 10 dead on Vadodara-Ahmedabad expressway

According to reports, a speeding Innova car, serving as a shuttle for expressway passengers, collided with a truck. Eight individuals perished immediately, while two more succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

By IANS Updated On - 18 April 2024, 11:34 AM

Representational Image.

Ahmedabad: In a tragic incident, 10 people were killed after an overloaded private vehicle rammed into a truck on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway on Wednesday.

“The accident raises questions on road safety in Gujarat,” alleged Shaktisinh Gohil, President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

“Despite regulations, private vehicles are carrying passengers far exceeding their intended capacity. The government should ensure stricter compliance with transport laws,” he added.