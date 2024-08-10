‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ revealed as title for third Film at D23 expo

“You’ll see a lot more of Pandora than ever before,” Cameron said. “It’s an incredible adventure and a visual feast, but it also has higher emotional stakes than ever. We’re delving into very challenging territory for all the characters you know and love.

Los Angeles: The visual spectacle film franchise ‘Avatar’ has got its official title for the third part. Director James Cameron and stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington revealed the first official title for the film during the D23 exp: ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’.

While Cameron didn’t preview any footage, he did showcase some concept art from the film, including Neytiri (Saldana) dancing over flames and riding banshees, reports Variety.

As per Variety, Cameron shot ‘Fire and Ash’ back-to-back with 2022’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, which depicts the war between humanity and the Na’vi after the rapacious Resources Development Administration (RDA) returns to the alien moon of Pandora.

By the end of ‘The Way of Water’, the family of Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana) successfully fight back an RDA assault against the aquatic Metkayina clan and the whale-like Tulkuns with which they live in harmony. But their eldest son is killed in the fighting, and the RDA remains deeply entrenched on Pandora.

‘Fire and Ash’ will pick up soon after those events, as Jake and Neytiri encounter the ‘Ash People’, a clan of Na’vi who James Cameron has hinted are drawn more to violence and power than other clans. “There are new characters, one especially I think you’re gonna love, or love to hate,” Cameron said.

Along with Worthington and Saldana, the returning cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Dileep Rao.