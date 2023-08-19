| Avinash Sable Fails To Qualify For Final Round In 3000m Steeplechase

Avinash Sable fails to qualify for final round in 3000m steeplechase

National record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the final round of the World Athletics Championships.

By PTI Published Date - 05:56 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Budapest: National record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the final round of the World Athletics Championships after finishing a disappointing seventh in his heat race in a shocking result here on Saturday.

Sable, who trained abroad for many months on Sports Ministry’s funding to prepare for this showpiece and was exempted from competing in domestic events, clocked 8 minute and 22.24 seconds to finish seventh in heat number one.

Only the top five finishers in the three heats make it to the final round.

Sable was expected to at least make it to the finals, if not win a medal. His performance is a huge disappointment for the Indian camp.

He holds the national record of 8:11.20.