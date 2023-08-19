| Lahiri Bhullar Among Four Indians Making The Cut In Newcastle

Lahiri, Bhullar among four Indians making the cut in Newcastle

By PTI Published Date - 04:34 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Newcastle: Anirban Lahiri added a 2-under 69 to his first round of 70 as he remained tied 8th after first two rounds at the International Series England Golf Championship.

Lahiri was three shots behind the leaders, Jason Kokrak (67-69) and David Puig (70-65) on another grey day with light showers.

Gaganjeet Bhullar compiled a superb second round of 4-under 67 to make the cut comfortably in tied 39th place after a disappointing 76 in the first round.

Also making the cut were Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-72) also tied for 39th place and veteran Jyoti Randhawa, who shot 74-71 to ensure weekend action in Tied-62nd place.

Lahiri, whose last victory on the Asian Tour came in 2015, had four birdies against two bogeys in his 2-under 69. Bhullar had seven birdies, one bogey and one double bogey in his 67.

A dozen Indians missed the cut and they included SSP Chawrasia (75-71), Karandeep Kochhar (77-70), S Chikkarangappa (76-71), Rashid Khan (73-75), Jeev Milkha Singh (74-75), Shiv Kapur (75-74), Viraj Madappa (79-71), Khalin Joshi (74-76), Honey Baisoya (78-72), Veer Ahlawat (78-76), Rahil Gangjee (77-77) and Kartik Sharma, who retired in the second round, missed the cut.

Young Spanish golfer David Puig shot a bogey-free five-under-par 66 to take a share of the halfway lead. Playing only in his second year as a professional he fired five birdies in his first eight holes and then parred his way home to top the leader board on six-under.

