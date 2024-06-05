Ayodhya pilgrims injured in accident in Medak

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 June 2024, 12:57 PM

Medak: Fifteen passengers, who were returning from an Ayodhya pilgrimage, suffered serious injuries as the mini travel bus they were travelling in overturned on the NH-44 at Valluru in Narsingi mandal on Wednesday.

About 24 passengers from Hyderabad and Sattupalli went on the pilgrimage to Ayodhya on May 24 by train. Since their return tickets were not confirmed, they hired the bus. On their way back to Hyderabad, the bus overturned at Valluru. The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital at Toopran where they were administered first aid. Later, they were shifted to a private hospital.

The pilgrims met with the accident barely an hour before they reached their homes.

A case has been registered and police is investigating.